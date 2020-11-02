Nurse charged after alleged inmate impropriety

(CCSO press release) On October 25, 2020, Lieutenant Mallory Campbell was notified by Sergeant on Duty, Christopher Sutton, that during a routine sweep of a cell in the Campbell County Jail Complex Deputy Sarah Wildman had located letters and pictures addressed to an inmate from a contracted employee of the jail healthcare company, Nurse Alyssa Armstrong. Sergeant Sutton reported that the letters and photographs were sexual in nature. These letters and photographs were collected and placed in an evidence locker.

On October 27, 2020, Lieutenant Mallory Campbell and Captain John Long continued the investigation by interviewing the inmate in possession of the letters and photographs. The inmate admitted to engaging in a relationship with Ms. Armstrong through the writing of letters and that Ms. Armstrong had given him the photographs while he was incarcerated in the Campbell County Jail. In addition, the inmate further admitted that he had engaged in inappropriate contact as defined in the statute of sexual contact with an inmate with Ms. Armstrong on Campbell County Jail property.

On October 28, 2020, Lieutenant Mallory Campbell and Captain John Long located Ms. Armstrong at her residence in Rocky Top, TN. During the course of the interview with Ms. Armstrong, she confirmed that she had delivered letters and photographs to this inmate using her authority as a contracted employee of the jail.

Following her admission, Alyssa Armstrong was arrested for sexual contact with an inmate. Ms. Armstrong was booked in the Campbell County Jail on October 28, 2020. Ms. Armstrong was initially held with no bond but after a court appearance today has been set a bond. She is due in court on November 05, 2020 at 9 AM.