Not going away: COVID numbers still climbing

Tennessee reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.

As of Wednesday’s update, the state reported 89 more deaths and 1,713 current hospitalizations, which is up by 79 from the previous day. Both figures represent unwelcome milestones for the Volunteer State as 89 is the highest single-day number of deaths since the pandemic began, and the highest number of current hospitalizations.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state says there has been a total of 293,381 cases of COVID-19, with 3,761 deaths.

Locally, Anderson County reported a new death on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 19 who have succumbed to COVID or COVID-related complications. 21 new cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since March to 2206 cases, with 330 cases considered active.

Campbell County reports a total of 1264 cases since the pandemic was declared, and that includes six new cases reported on Wednesday. 17 people have died in Campbell County, where 112 cases are said to be active.

Morgan County’s total COVID case count comes in at 525, with 14 new cases reported on Wednesday. There have been 11 deaths in Morgan County attributed to COVID-19 and 63 cases were active as of yesterday’s update.

Roane County, like Anderson, has seen a recent surge in cases, and reported 21 additional positive tests on Wednesday, bringing its total to 1791. With one new death in Roane County reported, their total now stands at 11 who have lost their lives. 315 cases are currently active. According to the state.

Nationally, the pandemic is worse than ever in terms of cases, with new daily case counts over 100,000 per day. Hospitalizations have climbed for a third time, and deaths, which can lag cases and hospitalizations, are ticking back up.

For top-notch analysis of the local numbers, visit our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.

For statewide information, including county-by-county data, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html, or the state’s new COVID-19 information site at https://covid19.tn.gov/.