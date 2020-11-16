‘Norris Shines’ Dec. 12-26

Jim Harris
Community Bulletin Board

In an effort to make what could be a gloomy holiday season a bit brighter, Norris community civic leaders have joined together in sponsoring the first annual “Norris Shines” event, December 12 through 26.

Ann Lesar, Missy Tortora, and Bonnie Peacock from the Norris Woman’s Club, Brianne Kibler from the Norris Recreation Commission, and Cynthia Edrington from Keep Norris Beautiful, have been planning this event since September.

With the goal of lighting up Norris, this committee is encouraging all Norrisonians to decorate their homes and yards with lights, wreaths, garlands, inflatables, and trees so residents and visitors can enjoy a “driving tour” through the town.

The group encourages the entire city of Norris to participate in this campaign to light up their homes to make “Norris Shine” during this holiday season.  

For more information visit Norris Recreation Commission on Facebook or call Bonnie Peacock at 865-388-0788.

