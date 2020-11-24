‘Norris Shines’ aims to brighten holiday season

(Norris Shines press release) The residents of Norris are not going to let the COVID virus get their sprits down this Christmas. In order to have the most colorful Christmas season ever, civic leaders have joined together in creating the first annual “Norris Shines” event.

Created by the Norris Woman’s Club, the Norris Recreation Commission, and the Keep Norris Beautiful organization, “Norris Shines’ is a city-wide campaign to encourage the citizens of this small close-knit community to decorate their homes and yards with more, bigger, better Christmas lights, scenes, displays, and decorations.

According to Bonnie Peacock, President of the Norris Woman’s Club, the focus of “Norris Shines” is to encourage citizens who do not normally put up Christmas decorations to do so. Peacock said even just putting electric candle lights in your windows will be fine. She also encourages people who do put up Christmas decorations to go all out and decorate their homes to the maximum.

Brianne Kibler, Chairperson of the Norris Recreation Commission said:

“We were forced by the virus to cancel almost all of our many community family activities this year. It’s been disappointing. So with “Norris Shines”, we want our friends and neighbors to decorate their homes and yards like never before. Then have fun with their families by driving around Norris enjoying the colorful Christmas displays. ”

The community is asked to have their Christmas decorations up by December 11th. Norris and surrounding area residents are encouraged to drive by the decorated homes from December 12th thru December 26th.

“We are going to significantly expand the beauty of our community during what is normally one of the most fun holidays of the year. We are not going to let the COVID virus slow us down!” said Keep Norris Beautiful Chairperson, Cynthia Edrington.

Peacock encourages other small towns and communities to also consider implementing a similar expanded Christmas decoration program. She said: “If ever the public needed a morale booster, with all that has happened in 2020, this Christmas is the time.”

For more information, contact Bonnie Peacock at 865 388-0788 or visit Norris Woman’s Club or Norris Recreation Commission on Facebook.