NCS: Chase Elliott joins dad as Cup champion

(NASCAR.com) Chase Elliott won his first NASCAR Cup Series title Sunday at Phoenix Raceway, joining his father, Bill, as champions of stock-car racing’s top division.

At 24 years, 11 months and 11 days old, Elliott became the third-youngest Cup Series champion in NASCAR history. Only Jeff Gordon, who claimed his first title at 24 years, three months and eight days old in 1995, and 1950 champ Bill Rexford (then 23 years old) were younger.

The Elliotts also became the third father-son duo to claim the sport’s top prize, joining Lee and Richard Petty and Ned and Dale Jarrett.

Elliott topped fellow finalists Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano in the season-ending race, held for the first time at the 1-mile Arizona oval. Hamlin, the ace for Joe Gibbs Racing this season, was also competing for his first Cup Series crown; Team Penske teammates Keselowski and Logano were both seeking their second series titles.

Even more unbelievable considering Elliott had to come from the back of the field because of multiple failures in pre-race inspection. However, Elliott was already up to third place by the end of Stage 1. Then, he moved up to second by the end of Stage 2 before taking over the race in the final stage.

Elliott ended up leading a race-high 153 laps, including the final 43 circuits after passing Logano on Lap 270 of 312. Elliott’s margin of victory was a hefty 2.740 seconds over Logano’s teammate Keselowski.

