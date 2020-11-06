Nancy Jo Jeter, age 73, of Kingston

Nancy Jo Jeter, age 73, of Kingston passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.  She was born November 7, 1946 in Jonesville, Virginia to the late Birg Bascom Sergent and Willie Ollie Neff.  She was a graduate of Jonesville High School and went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree from Lincoln Memorial University as well as her Teachers certification, and Master’s Degree in Education from Tennessee Tech.   She was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church and enjoyed Bible study classes with her friends.   She worked thirty-five years as a teacher for the Roane County School System and was a member of the N.E.A.; Past President of Roane County Teachers Association. Nancy Jo was an avid reader and also enjoyed traveling with her husband.  During their 52 years of marriage, they had visited all 50 states.  They especially enjoyed Ireland and Scotland. Preceded in death by parents, Birg & Willie Sergent. 

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 52 years      Iver Jeter of Kingston

Son                                        Derek Jeter & wife, Elizabeth of Winchester, MA

Daughter                              Mindy Money of Etowah, NC

Grandchildren                     Ceci Jeter and Ella Jeter

Brother                                 Birg Sergent & wife, Kay of Pennington Gap, VA

Sister                                     Ann Miller of Winston Salem, NC

Brothers-in-law                    Larry Jeter & wife, Mary Alice of Kingsport

                                               Ronnie Jeter of Kingsport 

Several extended family members and dear friends       

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.  In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kingston United Methodist Church.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

