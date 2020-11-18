Mr. Football Finalists announced

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the 18th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 5. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category were announced by Mike Keith and Amie Wells on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com today at 11:00 a.m. CST / 12:00 p.m. EST. The three finalists for each award that were announced today will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

This is the 36th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people will be permitted to attend this year’s awards ceremony. More than 100 people, including the 30 finalists, family members, and coaches are expected to attend the 2020 luncheon.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.

2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg

Kyler Parker, Moore County

Jared Stone, South Pittsburg

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

Will Meadows, Meigs County

Luke Myers, South Greene

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Anthony Brown, Milan

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Martino Owens, Pearl Cohn

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton

Rivers Hunt, Hardin County

Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Kalib Fortner, Knoxville Central

Prince Kollie, David Crockett

Destin Wade, Summit

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood

Jalen Hunt, McMinn County

C.J. Taylor, Warren County

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Jon Lewis, DCA

Aaron Smith, Jackson Christian

Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

James Dunn, CAK

Langston Patterson, CPA

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

B.J. Harris, McCallie

Dallan Hayden, CBHS

D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Teagen Lenderink, Brentwood Academy

Trey Turk, Oakland

Connor Wood, Lexington