More charges filed against Roane couple in abuse cases

The Roane County couple accused of child abuse and murder in the death of one of their adopted children is now facing similar charges in Knox County in connection to the death of a second child.

Michael Anthony Gray, Sr. and Shirley Gray have been charged in Knox County with murder, aggravated child abuse, Tenncar fraud and theft, similar to the 42 charges they face in Roane County.

The investigation into what has been described as “horrific” abuse by authorities began in May after a child was found wandering, lost and alone in Roane County, and eventually returned to his home on Dry Fork Valley Road by deputies, who notified DCS.

At the time, officials reported that the Grays had not known that the child had left the house, and he was taken to the DCS office in Kingston, where he told investigators that there was another child, around 15 years old, being kept in the basement, and that another child’s body was buried in the backyard of the property. Michael Gray, Sr. admitted to authorities that his 11-year-old daughter had died in 2017 and was buried in the backyard. Investigators allege that she was confined to the basement as punishment for stealing food and within months, passed away.

Shirley Gray (RCSO)

Other adopted children in the home said they faced years of abuse including being put in cages and given very little food and water. Investigators believe it had been at least six years since any of the children had seen a doctor or dentist. All of them were signed up with the state for homeschooling, and records show that Shirley Gray logged into the website to keep the records updated, even those for the dead girl, three years after her passing. Investigators believe that the boy who had remained locked in the basement had no formal education at all.

The Grays pleaded not guilty last week to the charges against them in Roane County, where they are due back in court in December.

A few days after the girl’s remains were found at the Roane County site, a second body, this one of a young boy, was found at a home in Halls once owned by the Grays but occupied at the time of the discovery by their son, Michael Anthony Gray, Jr. The son is also facing charges connected to the death of the boy found in Knox County.

Shirley Gray and Michael Gray, Jr. will appear in a Knox County courtroom today (Nov. 5), with Michael Gray, Sr. scheduled to be arraigned on the Knox County charges on Friday.