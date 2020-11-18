Megan Marie age 22 of Knoxville

Megan Marie age 22 of Knoxville passed away on Sunday November 15, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1998 in Knoxville, TN. Megan was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafts, visiting the beach, mermaids and fishing. Megan was an awesome daughter, sister, wife and step-mother. She will be dearly missed. Megan is preceded in death by, grandmothers, Mary Thomas and Diana LeMaster.

Survived by:
Husband…………….Cody Marie
Parents……………..Paul and Tammy Ford
Son…………………….Rylan Marie
Siblings……………….Tiffany Roberts husband Zach
                                 Brian Ford
Nephews…………..Ayden Roberts, Laiken Roberts, Asher Marie and Memphis Smith
Nieces………………..Gracie Lane, Bella Lane and Monroe Smith
Grandfathers…….Johnny Thomas and Thomas Ford
Special Aunt………Janet Weatherly
Mother and father- in-law……………..Wayne and Tina Marie
Sister-in-law………Brittany Smith husband  Brandon
Brother-in-law…..Zacharey Marie wife Taylor
A host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Rev. Tim Jones officiating. Megan’s interment will be held at the Sunset Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00PM. www.holleygamble.com

