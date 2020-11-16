MEDIC has critical need for 4 blood types, plasma

MEDIC Regional Blood Center says it has a “Critical” need for blood types A Negative, A Positive, O Negative and O Positive, as well as COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP).

This need happens to coincide with the annual Orange and Blue blood drive competition, matching up fans of the Universities of Tennessee and Kentucky to see which fan base can muster more donations of blood and blood products. The competition runs through Friday, November 20th.

You can donate at any MEDIC Regional Blood Center Donor Center, or at one of MEDIC’s community blood drives.

Here are the addresses of the four fixed donor locations:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main Street

Location Hours, directions and a complete list of mobile blood drives can be found at www.medicblood.org.

MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one. MEDIC is accepting walk-in donors. Additionally, MEDIC is offering a limited number of appointments. Those can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link. Appointments can also be made by calling 865-524-3074. CCP donors will need to complete a pre-screening process and make an appointment.

MEDIC says it continues to see an increased demand for several blood types and a decrease in donations, and that the product shortage is nationwide.

Through Friday, donors will receive a special edition Orange and Blue Shirt along with a $10 e-gift card, Texas Roadhouse coupon and Salsarita’s $5 coupon.

Again, for more information or to set up an appointment, visit www.medicblood.org.