Lynch announces completion of transition to new archive storage system

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch announced Friday that his office has completed the transition to new, state of the art, archival filing equipment for the archived records generated from his offices. Many of the records are permanent and can never be destroyed, while others must be maintained for at least 10 years., according to the announcement, which was also shared on the office’s Facebook page.

“When I took office, General Sessions Division 2 records were unorganized and scattered in multiple locations. Much of the files were recklessly laying in random stacks on open tables, some stored in old liquor boxes, and others just piled in the floor. At times it took hours or days to locate files,” stated Lynch in the release.

Two high density mobile filing systems were installed in the General Sessions Division 2 office building. Archived files from Criminal Court, Juvenile Court, and General Sessions Court will be filed in them. All the records had to be re-boxed, categorized, labeled, and placed in acid free boxes for their protection.

There was a total of 1615 boxes of records and 632 minute books that were initially placed in the new filing system. There is at a minimum at least 20 years worth of records that can be added to this filing system.

“Records are now safe, secure, and easily located”, stated Lynch.