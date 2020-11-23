Lynch announces completion of transition to new archive storage system

Jim Harris 6 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 4 Views

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk Rex Lynch announced Friday that his office has completed the transition to new, state of the art, archival filing equipment for the archived records generated from his offices.  Many of the records are permanent and can never be destroyed, while others must be maintained for at least 10 years., according to the announcement, which was also shared on the office’s Facebook page.
“When I took office, General Sessions Division 2 records were unorganized and scattered in multiple locations.  Much of the files were recklessly laying in random stacks on open tables, some stored in old liquor boxes, and others just piled in the floor.  At times it took hours or days to locate files,” stated Lynch in the release.
Two high density mobile filing systems were installed in the General Sessions Division 2 office building.  Archived files from Criminal Court, Juvenile Court, and General Sessions Court will be filed in them.  All the records had to be re-boxed, categorized, labeled, and placed in acid free boxes for their protection.

There was a total of 1615 boxes of records and 632 minute books that were initially placed in the new filing system.  There is at a minimum at least 20 years worth of records that can be added to this filing system.
“Records are now safe, secure, and easily located”, stated Lynch.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton Council meets Monday

The Clinton City Council will meet this afternoon at 5:30. You can see the agenda …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.