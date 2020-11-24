List of exceptions to mask mandates

Roane County Executive Ron Woody on Monday issued a mask mandate as the mumber of cases and deaths rise in the county. The declaration came the same day the state reported another new death in Roane County, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began to 24, with 16 reported in just the first three weeks of November. The Tennessee Department of Health says there are currently 358 active cases in Roane County. You can see the data from every county in the state by visiting www.covid19.tn.gov.

All residents in Roane County will be required to wear face coverings or masks when in a public space or county-owned buildings.

Woody issued the mandate Monday, and it went into effect immediately, saying it will expire December 29th unless the Governor extends the executive order allowing county leaders to issue the mandates.

As listed by our partners at Oak Ridge Today, the mask mandate does not apply to:

someone who is in their home or automobile, unless they are transporting someone for hire;

a child 12 years old or younger;

someone who has trouble breathing due to an underlying health condition or another medical or health-related reason for not wearing a face covering;

someone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face covering without help;

someone who is eating or drinking;

someone who is outdoors, unless the person can not maintain the appropriate physical distances from people outside their home;

someone who is working and maintains an appropriate distance from other people outside the person’s home;

situations in which wearing a face covering poses a safety or security risk;

houses of worship unless required by the house of worship, although wearing a face covering in those locations is strongly encouraged; and

people in a voting site who are voting or administering an election, but wearing a face covering in those locations is strongly encouraged.

Masks are just one public health measure that experts say help reduce the spread of COVID-19, along with maintaining physical distances from people outside your home, staying home when you are sick, and frequently washing your hands.