Obituaries

Lexie Morrow, 73 of Coalfield, passed away November 14, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center after several long-term illnesses. He walked into the loving arms of Jesus without the aid of braces.

Lexie was born July 11, 1947 in Oak Ridge and graduated from Oak Ridge High School is 1965. He served in the National Guard for 6 years and later retired in 2006 from Y-12 after 38 years.

Preceded in death by parents, Jasper and Blanche Morrow; mother-in-law, Dorothy Moore; great-nephew, Tyler Lively; many aunts and uncles; beloved dachshund, Shania.

Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Patricia Morrow; loyal son, Nathan Morrow; much loved father-in-law, Elbert Moore; brother, Dwight (Sharon) Morrow; devoted sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Rita (Doug) Lively and Laureen (Dale) Adcock; nephew, Randy (Linda) Lively; nieces, Dawn (Jim) Virgil and Lindsey (Chris) Hamil; great nephews, Jacob Lively and Elijah Hamil; great niece, Emma Hamil; aunts, Lennie (Lee) Stansberry and Madge Jackson; special lifelong friends, T.R. (Pam) Whitus and Marsha (Jack) Whaley.

Lexie had a passion for fishing since his early teens and also hunted until his health declined. His biggest joy in life was making friends and being a friend to all people he met. Lexie was a member of Coal Hill Baptist Church where he served as deacon for many years. He was a dedicated Christian who let his light shine by the way he lived every day.

Special thanks to the ER, ICU, and the staff of the 2nd floor of Roane Medical Center. Also, the staff at Parkwest Medical Center especially the staff on the 4th floor and 2nd floor Step-down unit for such loving and kind care. Bless you all.

The Morrow family will have a private service with his nephew, Randy Lively officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank and St. Jude Children’s Hospital, St. Joseph Indian School, or your local animal shelter.

Once of the greatest evidences of God’s love to those who love him is to send afflictions with grace enough to bear them.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Morrow family. A message of Condolence may be made to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

