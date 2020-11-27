Photo from outdoorlightingnashville.com

Lees announce state holiday schedule

Jim Harris

(Release, Governor’s Office) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee today announced the State’s holiday events, including Christmas at the Capitol and the “Christmas Through the Years” virtual tour of the Tennessee Residence.

The annual Christmas at the Capitol celebration will take place Monday, November 30 at 5:00 p.m. CT. The event will include a handbell choir performance and tree lighting ceremony.

The Christmas tree was donated by Sherry Willhelm and her family from her childhood home in Franklin, Tennessee, in honor of her parents.

The Tennessee Residence holiday virtual tour will be available on the first lady’s website and social media channels in the coming weeks. The tour will showcase festive decor throughout the historic executive residence inspired by decorations and traditions of Christmases past, present, future.

Additionally, the Lees will promote virtual opportunities to serve throughout the holiday season, including virtual food drives and the free Purposity app, where Tennesseans can help meet the needs of students and families across the state.

