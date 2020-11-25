Lee: Vaccine will not be mandatory for K-12 students

Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee said that once COVID-19 vaccines are widely available, it will not be a requirement for students in the state’s public, K through 12 schools to receive one, leaving that decision up to individual Tennesseeans and their families.

Officials with the state Health Department said during Tuesday’s media briefing that they expect to receive their first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine, the first of three vaccines to be approved for use by federal authorities, on or around December the 14th and 15th. Two other vaccines are in the process of receiving federal approval.

Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey says that once the Pfizer vaccine is received, distribution will begin immediately, with frontline healthcare workers and first responders set to be vaccinated during the first stage of a phased approach to distribution. Officials believe that vaccines could be made available to the general public by late spring or early summer, in phases 3 and 4 of the distribution blueprint.

On Tuesday, the state reported 73 new deaths from COVID or COVID-related complications. In Anderson and Roane counties, two new deaths were reported on Tuesday, bring their respective totals since the pandemic began to 27 and 26, respectively. Campbell County’s death toll rose to 22 after one new death was reported to state officials.

Dr. Wendy Long of the Tennessee Hospital Association says that COVID-positive patients currently occupy about 34% of the state’s ICU beds, compared to July, when during the first significant peak, those patients occupied only 19% of those beds. The state has set daily records for current hospitalizations for several days in a row.

Instead of calling for a statewide mask mandate, the Governor continues to encourage Tennesseeans to take personal responsbility, especially during this holiday season, to do their part to slow down or prevent the spread of COVID-19, and wear masks, wash and sanitize hands and surfaces regularly, stay home when possible and to practice social distancing. Lee says that with the existing mask mandates in several Tennessee counties, approximately 80% of Tennessee residents are required to wear masks in a public setting.

Roane County Executive Ron Woody issued a mask mandate on Monday, while mayors in Anderson, Campbell and Morgan counties have not.