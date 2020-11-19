Courtesy TDLWD

Latest jobs report from US, TN

The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks and a sign that the resurgent viral outbreak is likely slowing the economy and forcing more companies to cut jobs.

Here in Tennessee, though, only 6182 people applied for first-time unemployment benefits for the week ending Saturday, November 14th. While that number is exceptionally high when compared to pre-pandemic levels, when it hovered at around 2500 applications a week, it represents the lowest figure since March, before COVID-19 began to truly ravage the state’s economy.

The worsening pandemic and the arrival of cold weather could accelerate layoffs in the weeks ahead, according to the Associated Press, which also notes that, “of the roughly 20 million Americans now receiving some form of unemployment benefits, about half will lose those benefits when two federal programs expire at the end of the year.”

The Labor Department’s report Thursday showed that applications for jobless aid rose from 711,000 in the previous week. In March, when the pandemic first intensified, the number had soared to 6.9 million. Before then, applications typically hovered about 225,000 a week. 

The number of people who are continuing to receive traditional unemployment benefits fell to 6.4 million, the government said Thursday, from 6.8 million.

Locally, here in Anderson County, 66 new claims were filed and 492 continuing claims were paid. In Campbell County, there were 41 applications and 224 continuing claims, while Morgan County saw just nine people apply for benefits last week, and another 82 received continuing payments. 74 people in Roane County applied for assistance last week, with another 356 continuing claims.

For more on the latest jobs numbers in Tennessee, including a complete county-by-county breakdown, follow this link.

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
44November 77,22158,298
45November 146,18253,976
New Claims Since March 15919,763 
Graphic by: TDLWD

