Latest jobs report from US, TN

The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week to 742,000, the first increase in five weeks and a sign that the resurgent viral outbreak is likely slowing the economy and forcing more companies to cut jobs.

Here in Tennessee, though, only 6182 people applied for first-time unemployment benefits for the week ending Saturday, November 14th. While that number is exceptionally high when compared to pre-pandemic levels, when it hovered at around 2500 applications a week, it represents the lowest figure since March, before COVID-19 began to truly ravage the state’s economy.

The worsening pandemic and the arrival of cold weather could accelerate layoffs in the weeks ahead, according to the Associated Press, which also notes that, “of the roughly 20 million Americans now receiving some form of unemployment benefits, about half will lose those benefits when two federal programs expire at the end of the year.”

The Labor Department’s report Thursday showed that applications for jobless aid rose from 711,000 in the previous week. In March, when the pandemic first intensified, the number had soared to 6.9 million. Before then, applications typically hovered about 225,000 a week.

The number of people who are continuing to receive traditional unemployment benefits fell to 6.4 million, the government said Thursday, from 6.8 million.

Locally, here in Anderson County, 66 new claims were filed and 492 continuing claims were paid. In Campbell County, there were 41 applications and 224 continuing claims, while Morgan County saw just nine people apply for benefits last week, and another 82 received continuing payments. 74 people in Roane County applied for assistance last week, with another 356 continuing claims.

For more on the latest jobs numbers in Tennessee, including a complete county-by-county breakdown, follow this link.

WEEK WEEK ENDING DATE NEW CLAIMS CONTINUED CLAIMS 10 March 14 2,702 16,342 11 March 21 39,096 16,098 12 March 28 94,492 34,570 13 April 4 116,141 112,438 14 April 11 74,772 199,910 15 April 18 68,968 267,053 16 April 25 43,792 324,543 17 May 2 37,319 321,571 18 May 9 29,308 325,095 19 May 16 28,692 314,487 20 May 23 26,041 310,126 21 May 30 22,784 302,260 22 June 6 21,417 292,234 23 June 13 19,925 280,593 24 June 20 21,155 266,596 25 June 27 22,256 262,224 26 July 4 25,843 256,645 27 July 11 22,431 251,924 28 July 18 25,794 243,405 29 July 25 19,461 242,397 30 August 1 11,690 224,093 31 August 8 10,036 208,810 32 August 15 13,806 204,726 33 August 22 10,998 191,204 34 August 29 12,035 184,781 35 September 5 11,706 176,388 36 September 12 10,771 163,791 37 September 19 11,313 152,195 38 September 26 9,802 138,727 39 October 3 9,839 125,238 40 October 10 10,145 90,507 41 October 17 9,873 77,740 42 October 24 7,770 70,982 43 October 31 6,992 64,188 44 November 7 7,221 58,298 45 November 14 6,182 53,976 New Claims Since March 15 919,763 Graphic by: TDLWD