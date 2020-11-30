Kenneth Ervon Reaves, 70 of Knoxville, TN went home to be with the Jesus on November 24, 2020. He was born May 26, 1950 in Knoxville, TN at Ft. Sanders Hospital to the late Sam and Thelma Reaves. He graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, TN and attended LMU in Harrogate, TN. He retired from Y-12 in Oak Ridge, TN on July 30, 2003. He loved his family, his dogs Thor and Loki and the University of Tennessee Volunteers. His biggest joy was caring for his church, especially the grounds and the cemetery. Members would ask sometimes why he would mow the pastor’s yard when it was not his responsibility….he’d say, “I do it so he has more time to be in God’s word to study.” God gave him a ministry of caring for elderly members of his community who had no one else to care for their landscaping. He mowed for people from 40 to 99 who loved his work but most of all they loved his visits. He did so many things for so many others, he was a quiet man, and touched each person he came in contact with in a unique and special way. However, someone very special to him sent a message to the family that summed his up so sweetly: “He loved you very much if he knew you and I could not me more thankful for his love and humor in my life and just for all of who he is. It was a blessing to grow up around him and I will miss him dearly.” As we all will.

In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by brothers-in-law, A.C. DeCosta and Claude Clapp.

He is survived by his loving wife Elizabeth Jane Cook Reaves; daughters, Penny Wright & husband Chris of Clinton, TN and April Mynatt & husband Chris of Clinton; sons, Randy Reaves of Clinton, Ronny Reaves of Clinton, Chris Kelso & wife Megan of Maryville, and Jimmy Kelso & wife Rebekah of Maryville; grandchildren, Rebecca Wright of Columbia, Connor Wright of Clinton, Amanda Mynatt of Powell, Chelsey Mynatt of Knoxville, Cody Mynatt of Powell, Casey Mynatt of Powell, Sam Reaves of Clinton, Michael Shane Streeter & Jessica Kuenstler-Streeter of Winnie, TX, Ronald McCaffrey of Union City, Kevin McCaffrey of Union City, Jacob Kelso of Maryville, Chayse Medainel of Maryville, and Elizabeth Decker of Holland, OH; great grandchildren, Keleigh McCaffrey, Cadence McCaffrey, Makenzie McCaffrey, Branden McCaffrey, Allison McCaffrey, Summer Angel Millsap, Christian Millsap, Zaidon Robbins, Anabelle Mynatt, Jedediah Mynatt-O’Neal, Ava McCaffrey, Cameron McCaffrey, Kendra McCaffrey, Logan McCaffrey, and Michael Wesley Streeter; sisters, Sharon Clapp of Clinton, Nancy DeCosta of Knoxville, Karen Tilley & husband Carlos of Andersonville; sister-in-law, Shannon Wallace & husband Rev. Donny Wallace of Andersonville; brother-in-law, David Marcum & wife Whitney of Oak Ridge; 7 nieces, 8 nephews, 5 great nieces, 7 great nephews, 4 great great nephews and 2 great great nieces.

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Monday, November 30, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel with Rev. Larry Pugh officiating. His graveside will follow at Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com