Juvenile arrested on drug charges in LaFollette

(CCSO press release) On October 22, 2020, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of a juvenile subject at a residence in LaFollette. The search warrant executed at this residence was obtained following an ongoing investigation in which investigators were alerted to suspected drug activity from a confidential source.

Investigators located multiple narcotics to include Schedule I controlled substance, believed to be LSD, Schedule III controlled substance, believed to be Heroin, Schedule II controlled substance, believed to be Methamphetamine, Schedule VI controlled substance, believed to be Marijuana and Edible Marijuana, and $760 in cash during the search of the residence.

The juvenile was arrested on scene on multiple charges surrounding the possession of narcotics for resale.

Sheriff Robbie Goins says, “Our narcotics unit continues to keep the streets of Campbell County on fire. This arrest was on a juvenile subject who is clearly headed in the wrong direction in life. This situation is unfortunate and heartbreaking. I hope that this individual learns from this arrest and can turn themselves around before we see another life wasted to drugs. Our investigators are going to continue to make it very difficult to sell narcotics in Campbell County and I commend them for a job well done not only on this case but many that have come across and many that are currently on their desk.”