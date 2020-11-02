Juvenile arrested on drug charges in LaFollette

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 95 Views

(CCSO press release) On October 22, 2020, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of a juvenile subject at a residence in LaFollette. The search warrant executed at this residence was obtained following an ongoing investigation in which investigators were alerted to suspected drug activity from a confidential source.

Investigators located multiple narcotics to include Schedule I controlled substance, believed to be LSD, Schedule III controlled substance, believed to be Heroin, Schedule II controlled substance, believed to be Methamphetamine, Schedule VI controlled substance, believed to be Marijuana and Edible Marijuana, and $760 in cash during the search of the residence.

The juvenile was arrested on scene on multiple charges surrounding the possession of narcotics for resale.

Sheriff Robbie Goins says, “Our narcotics unit continues to keep the streets of Campbell County on fire. This arrest was on a juvenile subject who is clearly headed in the wrong direction in life. This situation is unfortunate and heartbreaking. I hope that this individual learns from this arrest and can turn themselves around before we see another life wasted to drugs. Our investigators are going to continue to make it very difficult to sell narcotics in Campbell County and I commend them for a job well done not only on this case but many that have come across and many that are currently on their desk.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Everything you need to know before Election Day

(Submitted, TN Secretary of State) Before heading to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3., the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.