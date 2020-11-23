JUST IN: Roane County Executive issues mask mandate

Ron Woody, Roane County Executive, issued a Monday, November 23rd Covid update, writing, “It is with a lot of thought, consultation, and analysis that I place Roane County under a mask mandate effective immediately.”

Roane County’s numbers of positive cases and deaths have risen over the last month with some relief over the last several day,s according to Woody, who added, “I hope the community will take the order without causing more division among our citizens. I hope no law enforcement will be needed due to this Order. My office has been granted by the Governor’s power to make the mask mandate, but the Executive Office is not involved in the enforcement.”

The mandate is made with limitations as noted in Governor Lee’s Executive Order 54 extended by Orders 59, 63, and 67, expiring December 29, 2020 if not extended.

We have a call with the Governor this week, and we anticipate that he will look at having a statewide mandate, but in the event that he does or does not, we are placing Roane County under a mask mandate effective immediately.