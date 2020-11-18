Jennings Jerome “Jay” Coday, age 96 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born September 22, 1924 in New River, TN to the late Charles and Bonnie Coker Coday. Jay was a longtime member of the Clinch River Baptist Church where he enjoyed directing the choir and being song leader for years. Jay was a US Army Air Forces veteran who served in World War II. He loved fishing, gardening, singing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jay is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
Survivors:
Wife of 73 Years Bobbie Lee Coday Lake City
Son Dennis & Martha Coday Lake City
Daughter Debbie & David Disney Lake City
Sister Opal Hite New River
Grandchildren Brandon & Christa Coday
Amanda & Adam Neff
Emily & Brad Bullock
Denise & Karl Houdeschell
Great Grandchildren Ian, Emma, and Charlie Neff
Gracie Coday
Jaylynn and Emerie Bullock
Aidan Houdeschell
Family and Friends may drop by at their convenience between the hours of 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to pay their respects to Jay.
Family and Friends will meet for a Graveside Service at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. Larry Webster, Rev. Brad Bullock and Rev. Darryl Arender officiating.
Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.