HSFB playoffs continue; HS hoops ramping up

High school football playoff action continues tonight across Tennessee with quarterfinal round action.

Locally, the Oak Ridge Wildcats get a second shot at the West Rebels in Class 5A, with the winner to face the winner of tonight’s South-Doyle at Central game in a semifinal next week.

In Class 1A, tune in to BBB-TV for a live simulcast of the Oliver Springs-at-Coalfield third-round game, while Alcoa plays host to Gatlinburg-Pittman, and Loudon visits Red Bank in a pair of 3A playoff match-ups, and in 6A action, Maryville is home for Dobyns-Bennett.

The high school basketball season is just getting started and there were a handful of area teams in action on Thursday.

The Clinton Dragons and Lady Dragons opened up their campaigns at Heritage, with the girls falling to the Lady Mountaineers, 73-35, and the boys notching a 70-45 victory at Heritage.

WYSH’s coverage of Clinton High School basketball on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press returns Tuesday, December 1st when the Dragons and Lady Dragons host District rivals the Karns Beavers.

Elsewhere, Bearden’s girls waylaid Campbell County, 59-37, while the Bulldog boys bullied the Cougars, 91-48.

The Oak Ridge Lady Wildcats handled Hardin Valley, 67-22, while the Wildcat boys got past visiting Morristown East, 58-52.

Powell’s girls beat William Blount, 61-42, while the Governor boys evened it up in the nightcap, edging the Panthers, 58-55.

Elsewhere:

McMinn Central girls 84 Midway 21…McMinn Central boys 77 Midway 30.