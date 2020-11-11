HSFB Playoff Week 2 preview

High school football playoffs steam into the second round on Friday.

In Class 4A, Anderson County will host Greeneville Friday night in a second round matchup.

Greeneville and Anderson County will meet in the playoffs for the third straight year and fifth time overall. Greeneville has won the three most recent contests. Anderson County last defeated Greeneville in the postseason in 1995 with a 26-7 result.

In Class 5A, Oak Ridge will travel to Rhea County this Friday, and the West Rebels will host Walker Valley. The Central Bobcats will host archrivals Halls, and South-Doyle cwill play at David Crockett.

In Class 3A, Kingston plays at Alcoa and Pigeon Forge visits Gatlinburg-Pittman.

Rockwood advanced to the second round of the 2A and will travel to South Greene this week.

In Class 1A, Oliver Springs plays at Cloudland, while Coalfield will host Greenback.

Of all the matchups this weekend, no teams have met more times in the postseason than Greenback and Coalfield. Coalfield leads the postseason series with a 6-5 record. Greenback has dispatched Coalfield from the playoffs each of the last four years in the first or second round. Coalfield won all six meetings between 1990 and 2014. Greenback won the first meeting in 1987, 46-7.

in 6A, Maryville will host Bradley Central, while McMinn County will make the trip to Kingsport for a showdown with Dobyns-Bennett.

For much more on the high school football playoffs in Tennessee, visit www.tssaasports.com.

