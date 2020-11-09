HSFB playoff round-up

Friday night marked the beginning of the TSSAA high school football playoffs.

In Class 4A, Anderson County blew out Grainger, 49-8, and will host Greeneville Friday night in a second round matchup after the Green Devils advanced with a COVID win over Howard.

In Class 5A, Oak Ridge knocked off Soddy-Daisy, 30-7, and will travel to Rhea County this Friday as the Golden Eagles eliminated Fulton by the score of 14-0. The West Rebels handled their business against Lenoir City, 65-20, and will host Walker Valley, which ended Powell’s season with a 21-16 home win, on Friday.

The other half of the 5A bracket involving area teams saw Central cruise past Morristown East, 48-7. The two-time defending state champion Bobcats will host archrivals Halls after the Red Devils went to Bristol and beat Tennessee High, 22-15. South-Doyle clobbered Daniel Boone, 48-19, and will play at David Crockett—63-35 winners over Sevier County—in Friday’s second round.

Class 3A saw Kingston outscore homestanding Chuckey-Doak, 43-42, and earn a shot at top ranked Alcoa, which blanked Johnson County, 49-0. The other half of the bracket will see Pigeon Forge visit Gatlinburg-Pittman after the Tigers dispatched Claiborne, 42-14, and the Highlanders shut out Unicoi County, 40-0.

Rockwood advanced to the second round of the 2A playoffs with a 36-7 shellacking of Happy Valley and will travel to South Greene this week.

In Class 1A, Oliver Springs just pounded Jellico, 60-22, to advance to the second round, where they will face Cloudland, which outscored Midway, 38-33. Coalfield handled its business against winless Hancock County, 48-6, and the second ranked Yellow Jackets will host Greenback on Friday after the Cherokees crushed Unaka, 63-16.

Amongst the big schools, Maryville got a first-round bye due to COVID issues at Science Hill. The Rebels host Bradley Central (17-14 winners over Farragut) Friday, while McMinn County will make the trip to Kingsport for a showdown with Dobyns-Bennett. McMinn eliminated Bearden, 28-7 Friday, while D-B eliminated Cleveland in a 42-35 shootout.

For much more on the high school football playoffs in Tennessee, visit www.tssaasports.com.