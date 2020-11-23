HSFB: Oak Ridge upsets West; Coalfield rolls to semis

The Tennessee high school football playoffs continued Friday night with quarterfinal action around the state.

In Class 5A, the Oak Ridge Wildcats went into Knoxville and knocked off top-ranked West, 31-28, to advance to this week’s semifinal round. The Wildcats will try and punch their ticket to the Blue Cross Bowl at home Friday at Blankenship Field against South-Doyle, which ended Central’s bid for a third straight state championship, 21-14.

In Class 1A, Coalfield shut out Oliver Springs, 36-0, and will try to earn a shot at a state title with a trip to South Pittsburg on Friday.

Second-ranked, unbeaten Maryville held off Dobyns-Bennett, 35-28, to set up a showdown with top-ranked Oakland Friday in Murfreesboro. Both teams are 13-0 and this will be the seventh straight year they meet in the postseason.

Alcoa took care of Gatlinburg-Pittman, 49-13, and will travel to Red Bank—which eliminated Loudon—in a Friday semifinal.