HSFB: Mavs derailed, ‘Cats roll

The TSSAA high school football playoffs reached the second round on Friday, and here is a look at how our area teams fared.

In Class 4A, the Greeneville Green Devils once again proved to be the Anderson County Mavericks’ kryptonite, as Greeneville eliminated AC from the postseason for a fourth straight year, winning 28-24 at Maverick Stadium on Friday. Anderson County’s season concluded with a record of 9-3 while Greeneville earned a shot at top-ranked and unbeaten Elizabethton in this week’s quarterfinal round.

In Class 5A, the Oak Ridge Wildcats shut out the potent Rhea County Golden Eagles, 23-0, on the road to improve to 9-3 and advance in the postseason. Next up for Oak Ridge will be a second shot at West, which blew past Walker Valley Friday, 32-3. The Rebels beat Oak Ridge 22-7 early in the regular season. On the other side of the 5A bracket, it was two-time defending state champ Central doubling up archrivals Halls, 28-14, and South-Doyle winning at David Crockett, 27-20. The Cherokees play at the Bobcats on Friday.

In Class 3A, top-ranked Alcoa obliterated Kingston, 56-0, and will host Gatlinburg-Pittman, themseleves 14-7 winners over Pigeon Forge, for a berth in the state semifinals.

In Class 2A, Rockwood was eliminated by unbeaten South Greene, 36-7.

In Class 1A, Oliver Springs went on the road and upended Cloudland, 24-20. Coalfield heald off Greenback, 26-21. The Bobcats play at the Yellow Jackets Friday night in a quarterfinal round game.

Maryville won in Class 6A and awaits the winner of McMinn County at Dobyns-Bennett, which was originally announced as cancelled due to COVID concerns, but could be played as soon as Tuesday, depending on what the TSSAA decides to do after reviewing all the appropriate information.