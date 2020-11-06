High school football playoffs begin Friday

High school football playoffs begin across the state of Tennessee this evening.

Here are the match-ups for the teams in our area.

In Class 4A, Anderson County hosts Grainger in a rematch of a first-round game dominated last year by the Mavericks. The winner will face either Greeneville or Howard next week.

In Class 5A, Oak Ridge will host Soddy-Daisy at Blankenship Field. This marks the fourth straight postseason the Wildcats and Trojans will meet, with Oak Ridge having won the last two match-ups by identical 40-23 scores. Elsewhere, Powell hits the road for Walker Valley.

In Class 1A, several teams are in action, starting with Oliver Springs hosting Jellico, Coalfield at home for a winless Hancock County team, and Midway traveling to Cloudland.

In Class 2A, Rockwood plays host to Happy Valley and in Class 3A, Kingston is on the road for a date with Chuckey-Doak.

All playoff games start at 7 pm local time. You can find out much more about the 2020 high school football playoffs by following this link to the TSSAA’s website.

