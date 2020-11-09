GROTS: Creed wins 2020 title to cap breakout season

(NASCAR.com) Sheldon Creed, a breakout star in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, completed his run to the top by winning the 2020 championship Friday at Phoenix Raceway.

Creed finished ahead of fellow Championship 4 contenders Grant Enfinger, Brett Moffitt and Zane Smith at the 1-mile track to claim the crown in his second full-time season driving for GMS Racing.

Creed was running third before a caution came out with three laps remaining. The No. 2 team elected to pit for four fresh tires, which allowed Creed to quickly move up through the field after restarting ninth and take the lead from Chandler Smith on the second-to-last lap.

Moffitt, who was the leader on the overtime restart, got pressure from third-place driver Ben Rhodes as the trucks went three-wide through the dogleg and into Turn 1. While Creed used the apron of the race track to move to the front, Moffitt slide back to a 10th-place result for third in the playoff standings.

Smith finished second to earn the same result in the final playoff standings, while Enfinger finished 13th to place fourth out of the Championship 4 contenders.

