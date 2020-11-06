Gray arraigned in Knox

The son of the Roane County couple facing charges in two counties for the deaths of two of their adopted children appeared in a Knox County courtroom for his arraignment on charges connected to the death of a child whose remains were found buried on property he lived in in Halls.

Michael Gray, Jr. is being held in custody on charges that he murdered his adopted brother, Jonathan, whose body was found buried at his home in May, sometime in either 2015 or 2016, according to the indictment handed down last month by a Knox County grand jury. Authorities say the boy was probably around eight years old.

That discovery was made just days after Gray’s natural parents, Michael Gray, Sr. and Shirley Gray, were taken into custody after the remains of an 11-year-old adopted daughter named Sophie were found buried on their property in Ten Mile. The Grays at one time lived in the home where the boy’s body was found, before leaving it in the hands of Michael, Jr. in 2016, when they moved to Roane County.

As we have reported, the investigation into what has been described as “horrific” abuse by authorities began in May after a child was found wandering, lost and alone in Roane County, and eventually returned to his home on Dry Fork Valley Road by deputies, who notified DCS.

At the time, officials reported that the Grays had not known that the child had left the house, and he was taken to the DCS office in Kingston, where he told investigators that there was another child, around 15 years old, being kept in the basement, and that another child’s body was buried in the backyard of the property. Michael Gray, Sr. admitted to authorities that his 11-year-old daughter had died in 2017 and was buried in the backyard. Investigators allege that she was confined to the basement as punishment for stealing food and within months, passed away.

Other adopted children in the home said they faced years of abuse including being put in cages and given very little food and water. Investigators believe it had been at least six years since any of the children had seen a doctor or dentist. All of them were signed up with the state for homeschooling, and records show that Shirley Gray logged into the website to keep the records updated, even those for the dead girl, three years after her passing. Investigators believe that the boy who had remained locked in the basement had no formal education at all.

The Grays pleaded not guilty last week to the charges against them in Roane County, where they are due back in court in December.

Shirley Gray had also been scheduled for an arraignment on Thursday, but it was delayed after she was placed into quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19. Michael Gray, Sr. is expected in court sometime today.

The judge said he wanted the three defendants to come to court Nov. 20 so he can begin preparing a schedule for prosecution, at which point, Shirley Gray can be arraigned.