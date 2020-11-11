Grants presented for increased internet access

Several state leaders and legislators gathered at Midway High School in Roane County on Tuesday for the presentation of grant funding to expand broadband internet access to rural communities across Tennessee.

Two grants were presented on Tuesday that will bring internet service to over 1000 homes and businesses in Roane and Meigs counties. The two grants, totaling a combined $3.7 million, were presented to Comcast and the Volunteer Energy Co-Op during Tuesday’s event.

On hand for the awarding of the grant were Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and Sammie Arnold from the same department, as well as State Senator Ken Yager, State Representative Kent Calfee and Roane County Executive Ron Woody.