Gary Allen Stooksbury, age 73 of Andersonville

Jim Harris 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 137 Views

Gary Allen Stooksbury, age 73 of Andersonville, TN, passed away at his home on November 1, 2020. Gary was a resident of Norris most of his life. He was a member of Sequoyah Baptist Church and taught Sunday school for several years. He was retired from K-25 after working there for 35 years. Gary loved sports and was very involved with his children’s athletic endeavors. He was an enthusiastic University of Tennessee and NAGAF fan. In his down time Gary liked to farm and fish. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Artie Stooksbury; sisters, Alta Joan Stooksbury and Lucy Jane Stooksbury; and great-granddaughter, Abigail Keaton. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Barbara Stooksbury; sons, Robert Allen Stooksbury (Faith) of New Mexico and John James Stooksbury of Andersonville, TN; daughters, Melissa Miller (Tim) of Andersonville, TN and Lora K. Pope (Klent) of Andersonville, TN; brothers, Russell Stooksbury (Glendora) of Andersonville, TN and Michael Stooksbury (Patti) of Maynardville, TN; grandchildren, Allison Tennessen, Kayla Miller, Sarah Keaton, John Zye Pope, Orey Pope and Justin Stooksbury; great-grandchildren, Tanner Miller, Kayleigh Hauck, Mia Hauck, Josh Keaton, Adria Keaton and Annleigh Keaton. Services will be private per his wishes. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Geraldine “Jewel” Johnson, age 87 of Cumming, Georgia formerly of Lake City

Geraldine “Jewel” Johnson, age 87 of Cumming, Georgia formerly of Lake City, Tennessee passed away …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.