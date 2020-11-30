Garner sets school scoring record, Dragons notch win

The Clinton Dragon boys’ basketball team played its home opener on Saturday, hosting Gatlinburg-Pittman. The Dragons pulled away in the second half to beat the Highlanders, 91-76, led by Jackson Garner’s single-game school record 55 points. Garner shot 10-of-13 from three-point range, equaling his single-game record for treys in a game set just last season, while also going 19-of-21 from the free throw line. Garner’s 55 points beat the old record of 50, set by Jermaine Shepherd in 1998, and came on the same night he was honored prior to the game for topping the 1000 point mark for his career.

Friday, Farragut’s girls knocked off Clinton, 75-27.

You will be able to hear the Dragons and Lady Dragons on the radio for the first time this season on Tuesday night, when the Fox & Farley Full Court Press returns to WYSH. Tune in Tuesday during Trading Time Primetime for updates from the Donnie Dome, then hang out with us at 7 for all the play-by-play as Clinton hosts Karns on the Fox & Farley Full Court Press.