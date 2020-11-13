Follow-Up: Blaze, 4 area School Boards honored Thursday

The Clinton City Schools’ Blaze athletic program has won the Tennessee School Board Association’s (TSBA) Award for Excellence in Education.

The Clinton City School Board and Superintendent were recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday. The program was the brainchild of ET Stamey, who now serves as Athletic Director, and was launched four years ago to much fanfare, and has been growing ever since.

The Blaze offers students a chance to represent all three of the city’s schools in athletic competitions, while also promoting a well-rounded academic experience that does include extracurricular activities. The Blaze compete in boys’ and girls’ basketball and cross country, to name two, and have their own cheer and dance teams. The Blaze also offers students the opportunity to swim or bowl competitively as well.

Stamey credited not only the School Board and the Central Office for their support of the ambitious program, but also “the community, the City of Clinton, [have] really helped out with a couple of little projects we did right at first. Then, of course, the parents and the athletes themselves have been very supportive, and we’re getting stronger every day.”

Each year, the TSBA offers an award to a board of education which has an outstanding program operating within their district. This award is usually presented at the annual convention, but due to the pandemic, this year’s convention was cancelled.

Nominations may be submitted by members of the TSBA Board of Directors, by the school board itself, superintendent, school board member, or representative of the school district.

According to the TSBA, the criteria to be considered in selecting award-winning programs includes its uniqueness and adaptability, as well as the involvement of the community, and evidence of success.

We will have much more on this award Friday on WYSH and WQLA, but congratulations to the Blaze Athletic Program, the School Board, Superintendent Kelly Johnson and Athletic Director ET Stamey, not to mention the student-athletes that represent this community!

Stamey also indicated that it was rather gratifying to know that the program is garnering statewide attention, saying, “you don’t know if anybody is really noticing to an extent, and then it’s like ‘yup, the Blaze, we have good participation,’ but, ya know, does anybody really pay attention? And, then when you get an award from [Nashville], I guess people do.”

All three of Anderson County’s School Boards (Anderson County, Clinton and Oak Ridge), along with the Roane County Board of Education, received Board of Distinction honors at the Annual TSBA Awards Ceremony Thursday.