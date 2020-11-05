First-time unemployment claims at lowest level since March

For a third straight week, the number of people filing first-time unemployment claims in Tennessee declined from the previous week’s totals.

According to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, 6992 first-time claims were filed in the week ending Saturday, October 31st, down from 7770 the previous week, and at its lowest level since the week ending March 14th. Since the pandemic began, 906,360 Tennesseeans have applied for unemployment. The state reported that the number of continuing claims also declined last week to 64,188.

Locally, the state reports that 89 Anderson County residents apllied for unemployment benefits last week, with another 564 people continuing to receive benefits. In Campbell County, there were 61 new filings a week ago and 248 continuing claims. 12 people in Morgan County applied for benefits last week while another 95 individuals are continuing to receive benefits. In Roane County, 48 people applied for first-time benefits while another 394 continuing claims were paid.

For a complete look at the county-by-county data, follow this link.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
 

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
38September 269,802138,727
39October 39,839125,238
40October 1010,14590,507
41October 179,87377,740
42October 247,77070,982
43October 316,99264,188
New Claims Since March 15906,360 
Source: TDLWD

