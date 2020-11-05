First-time unemployment claims at lowest level since March

For a third straight week, the number of people filing first-time unemployment claims in Tennessee declined from the previous week’s totals.
According to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, 6992 first-time claims were filed in the week ending Saturday, October 31st, down from 7770 the previous week, and at its lowest level since the week ending March 14th. Since the pandemic began, 906,360 Tennesseeans have applied for unemployment. The state reported that the number of continuing claims also declined last week to 64,188.
Locally, the state reports that 89 Anderson County residents apllied for unemployment benefits last week, with another 564 people continuing to receive benefits. In Campbell County, there were 61 new filings a week ago and 248 continuing claims. 12 people in Morgan County applied for benefits last week while another 95 individuals are continuing to receive benefits. In Roane County, 48 people applied for first-time benefits while another 394 continuing claims were paid.
For a complete look at the county-by-county data, follow this link.
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17
|9,873
|77,740
|42
|October 24
|7,770
|70,982
|43
|October 31
|6,992
|64,188
|New Claims Since March 15
|906,360