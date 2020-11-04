Final HSFB polls released, playoffs start Friday

The AP’s final regular season high school football poll was released on Monday.

In Class 6A, Oakland wrapped up the season at #1, with Maryville hot on their heels at #2. Dobyns-Bennett finished #6 in the final poll.

Class 5A was again dominated by teams from this area, with the expection of the top spot, which is held for a second straight week by Beech. West finished #2, with Central at #4, Powell at #5, Rhea County at #7, Oak Ridge at #9 and South-Doyle holding the final spot in the top 10.

In Class 4A, Elizabethton completed a wire-to-wire run at #1, and the Anderson County Mavericks moved up two spots to #5. If AC gets by Grainger Friday, they will face either Howard or ninth-ranked Greeneville in the second round.

Alcoa also went wire-to-wire atop the 3A poll, with Loudon finishing fifth and Gatlinburg-Pittman coming in at #9.

In 2A, Meigs County ended the year at #2, and in Class 1A, Coalfield wrapped up its 2020 campaign at #2.

Here are the first round playoff matchups for area teams in the Anderson, Campbell, Morgan and Roane county areas

In 4A, Anderson County hosts Grainger for a second straight year, with the winner to face Howard or Greeneville.

In Class 5A, Oak Ridge plays host to Soddy Daisy as the two teams meet for the fourth straight postseason while Powell will be on the road at Walker Valley.

In Class 1A, Jellico visits Oliver Springs, Midway is at Cloudland and Coalfield hosts a Hancock County team still in search of its first win of the season.

In 2A, Happy Valley hops into Rockwood.

In 3A, Kingston is on the road at Chuckey-Doak.

You can see all of the first round playoff schedules and more on our website.