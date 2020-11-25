Familiar scam, same advice

Regardless of which law enforcement agency issues warnings about scams like the one we are about to tell you about, the advice that follows is important for everyone to keep in mind.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Tuesday to let the community know that it has been alerted to a scam that we have seen before, and periodically surfaces across not only East Tennessee, but the entire country.

In this scam, it appears that the call is not only coming from a local law enforcement agency, but a specific officer within that agency thanks to spoofing technology that allows scam artists to fool your caller ID. The caller tells the would-be victim that there is an active warrant for their arrest, but that the matter can be “taken care of” with a payment over the phone.

Law enforcement reminds everyone that they will not call you to informa you of a warrant for your arrest, and they will certainly never call and offer to “take care of it” over the telephone. As always, the best advice is to never give personal information to someone who calls you under any circumstances.