Everything you need to know before Election Day

(Submitted, TN Secretary of State) Before heading to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3., the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office wants voters to have the information they need to cast their ballot in a safe, clean and secure fashion.On Election Day, polls open at various times. A list of when polls open in all 95 counties is available on sos.tn.gov. In Tennessee, all polls close at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST. Tennesseans can access voter specific information like polling times, locations, sample ballots, election results and more with the GoVoteTN app or with the Website App at GoVoteTN.com. Download the GoVoteTN app for free in the App Store or Google Play.Casting your ballot in the midmorning or midafternoon may shorten your time at the polls. Early morning, noon and 5 p.m. are peak times as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks.Frail, physically disabled or visibly pregnant voters should tell their election officials if they cannot wait in line to vote. The law allows these voters to move through the process faster.To cast a ballot, voters need to bring valid photo identification. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired. College student IDs are not acceptable. More information about what types of ID are acceptable can be found on sos.tn.gov or by calling toll free 1-877-850-4959.State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. The display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot within this area are prohibited. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary.While at your polling location, Tennesseans are encouraged to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from poll officials and other voters. Voters should expect to see signs with further safety instructions. All poll officials will wear face coverings and are trained in social distancing measures.A video and written plan outlining the precautions being taking for in-person voting during COVID-19 is available on the Secretary of State’s website sos.tn.gov/elections.On Election Day, voters are encouraged to report possible voter fraud or misinformation to the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.



For minute-by-minute unofficial results on election night, follow these Twitter accounts:



• @tnpotus – President of the United States

• @tnussenate – U.S. Senate

• @tnushouse – U.S. House

• @tnhousegen – Tennessee House

• @tnsenategen – Tennessee Senate



Unofficial election results will also be posted at elections.tn.gov.



Approximately 2.3 million Tennesseans voted in-person or absentee by-mail during the two-week early voting period smashing all prior early voting records, which ended Thursday, Oct. 29. A comprehensive report of turnout by county with comparisons to 2016 and 2012 is available on GoVoteTN.com.



For the latest information on Election Day in Tennessee, follow the Secretary of State’s social media Twitter: @SecTreHargett, Facebook: Tennessee Secretary of State and Instagram: @tnsecofstate.



Voters with questions or concerns about the election can go to GoVoteTN.com or call the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.

