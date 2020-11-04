Election 2020: Local results are in

Tuesday, of course, was Election Day, and while there is still plenty of drama unfolding in a handful of states as we await the winner of the Presidential election, there was far less drama in East Tennessee.

At the federal level, President Trump unsurprisingly won Tennessee’s 11 electoral college votes, while fellow Republican Bill Hagerty easily defeated Democrat Marquita Bradshaw, and will replace the retiring Lamar Alexander in the US Senate. Incumbent Republican Chuck Fleischmann also won re-election rather easily over a field of challengers headlined by Democrat Meg Gorman.

Tennessee District 36 will continue to be represented in Nashville by Republican Dennis Powers, who easily fended off a challenge from CJ Mitchell to the tune of 19034 votes to 4051. John Ragan was unopposed in District 33 and will serve another two-year term.

In Anderson County, the headline is that 35,795 of the county’s 50,315 registered voters—or 71.1%–turned out to cast a ballot either during early voting or on Election Day.

In Clinton, voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of package liquor store sales, with 2796 “yes” votes to 1404 “no” votes. There were races for City Council and School Board in Clinton on the ballot, as well, featuring nothing but unopposed incumbents.

The lone contested race in Oliver Springs saw James Brummett defeat William Jackson for the seat representing Ward 6 on the Board of Aldermen.

In Norris, there were five seats on the City Council and six candidates. The top two vote-getters were newcomers William Grinder (654 votes) and Jill Holland (646). Incumbent Mayor Chris Mitchell (625) was re-elected to another term on the Council, while fellow incumbents Bill Grieve (604) and Loretta Painter (561) claimed the final two seats, with incumbent Ron Hill falling short by a mere 10 votes.

Three incumbent Oak Ridge City Council members—Jim Dodson (8253 votes), Derrick Hammond (7468) and Chuck Hope (7340—were re-elected, holding off challenger Edward Jackson, Jr. (3895). Two School Board incumbents and the Oak Ridge City Judge were all unopposed and will continue serving in their respective capacities.

In Campbell County, Phillip Farmer and Wayne Kitts were elected to the LaFollette City Council, while voters in Jellico also approved a referendum to allow packaged liquor sales.

April Foust Wilson, Mike Fuller and Peggy Evans were winners in the Rockwood City Council race. Wilson was the top vote getter with 994 votes, while Fuller received 952 and Evans 933, according to unofficial returns.

You can see all the unofficial results from the races in Anderson County by following this link.