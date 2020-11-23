Dudley Evans Gospel Singers Reunion/Thanksgiving Sing set for Saturday

(Submitted) The Dudley Evans Gospel Singers Reunion/Thanksgiving Sing, will be held at The Rockwood Event Center Saturday afternoon November 28th at 4pm.
After much consideration whether to have the event or not, Evans said he thought the event could go on with social distancing guidlines in place . The Event Center with the museum facility has a lot of wide open space to accomplish having people spread apart if they wish.

The Annual Thanksgiving Sing/Singers Reunion, will also include a time for those who attend to to pray for our nation and ask Gods help as we move forward with these unprecedented times.

Groups performing this year include The Heartland Quartet, The Cokers, Fortress, Believers Voice and others, including Sammy Sawyer a.k.a. Barney Fife.
The Rockwood Event Center is located in downtown Rockwood at 211 East Rockwood Street.

There is no admission and refreshments wil be available.

For more info call Dudley Evans at 865-315-0505.

