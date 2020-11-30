Dudley A. Minga, age 82, of Heiskell

Dudley A. Minga, age 82, of Heiskell, TN passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 peacefully at his home. He was a member of Deep Springs Baptist Church. Dudley served in the `U.S. Army during the Berlin crisis. He was awarded the good conduct medal and was an expert in marksmanship. Dudley retired from Y-12 as a machinist after 32 years.

Dudley is preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Martha Minga; daughter, Cindy Minga Cannaster; and sister, Dixie Thames.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann Minga; two daughters, Gina Minga of Oakdale, and Kelly Alley and husband Roger of Lake City; grandson, Joshua Alley; granddaughter, Ashley Alley; great grandson, Carson Alley; sister, Dorothy Carden; brother, Don Minga; and many other nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Dudley’s graveside service will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 10:00am with full military honors at his gravesite and with Roger Carter officiating.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements

