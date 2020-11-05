Dubious milestone as US records 100K new cases of COVID; state hosting drive-thru testing Saturday

Wednesday, the United States became the first country in the world to report 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

A Johns Hopkins University tracker showed that the US reported 102,831 new cases on Wednesday, beating the previous record of 99,321, which was set just last Friday.

There are 140 countries that have yet to report 100,000 cases since the pandemic began.

The U.S. approached 9.5 million total cases on Wednesday, five days after reaching 9 million. The U.S. Also continues to lead the world in deaths related to COVID-19 with nearly 234,000.

Daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged 45% over the past two weeks, to a record 7-day average of 86,352, according to Johns Hopkins. Deaths are also on the rise, up 15 percent to an average of 846 deaths every day.

Statewide, 3445 new cases were reported, bringing the state’s total of confirmed or probable cases to 269,802. 24 deaths were reported Wednesday, as well, for a total of 3478 since the pandemic began in March.

Locally, 29 new cases were reported Wednesday in Anderson County, bringing the total since March to 1938 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19. Two new deaths from COVID-related complications were reported Wednesday, as well, bring the total in Anderson County to 18. According to the state Health Department dashboard, which can be found at www.covid19.tn.gov, 53 people are currently being treated for the illness in a hospital. 270 cases are active in Anderson County.

In Campbell County on Wednesday, 10 new cases were reported, bringing their total case count to 1159. The number of active cases in Campbell County has declined significantly since last week, falling to 150 as of Wednesday’s update. 14 people Campbell Countians have lost their lives due to COVID complications and 49 people are currently in the hospital.

Roane County reported 17 new cases on Wednesday, bringing their total to 1552. Of those, 271 cases are active, nine people have died, and 39 people have been hospitalized.

With case counts increasing in primarily rural Tennessee counties, the state’s Unified Command Group, organized by Governor Lee in March, has announced it will be opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in each of Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions this Saturday, November 7th.

Saturday’s testing is free to those who want to receive a test. Testing sites will be open from 9 am to noon, local time, and will stay open until all individuals in the vehicle line have received tests. The testing locations are as follows:

West Tennessee

Houston County

City Hall

15 Hill St.

Erin, TN

Weakley County

Martin Fire Station #3

126 University Plaza Drive

Martin, TN

Middle Tennessee

Macon County

Macon County Fairground

231 Russell Drive

Lafayette, TN

Maury County

Maury County Health Department

1909 Hampshire Pike

Columbia, TN

East Tennessee

Campbell County

Jellico High School

141 High School Lane

Jellico, TN

Monroe County

Monroe County Health Department

3469 New Hwy. 68

Madisonville, TN

Tennessee National Guard medics and TDH personnel will be at each rural testing site to collect nasal swabs from those who voluntarily agree to a COVID-19 test.

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

Governor Lee formed the UCG on March 23, 2020, bringing together the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to streamline coordination across key Tennessee departments to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.