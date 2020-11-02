Dragons pick up first win, playoffs set to begin Friday

The Clinton Dragons notched their first win of the season as they prevailed in yet another wild game with the Karns Beavers, 42-33.

In a game full of big plays and momentum swings, the two teams combined for 937 yards, plenty of timely defensive stops, and in typical Dragon/Beaver fashion, the game was not decided until the waning moments.

Joshua Keith was wildly efficient, completing five of nine passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns, while adding a score on the ground. His scoring passes covered 63 yards, to Wesley Phillips in the first quarter; 22 to Jacquez Johnson in the third, and the game-clinching 50 yarder to Jeremiah Blauvelt (his only catch of the game) with under a minute to play, after having stopped the Beavers on a potentially game-tying two-point conversion.

For the night, Phillips would also score on a 43-yard interception return, and Johnson would add a rushing touchdown for the Dragons, who will face Heritage in a bonus regular season game on Thursday night at 7 pm.

Clinton 7-14- 7-14—42

Karns 0-14-13- 6—33

Scoring

Clinton—Wesley Phillips 63 pass from Joshuah Keith (Nikoli Cronin kick), 2:21, 1st

Clinton—Jacquez Johnson 3 run (Cronin kick), 10:13, 2nd

Karns—Desean Bishop 58 run (Jace Harvey kick), 9:15, 2nd

Clinton—Keith 1 run (Cronin kick), 8:08, 2nd

Karns—Devin Sanz 1 pass from Bishop (Harvey kick), 4:36, 2nd

Karns—Bishop 6 pass from Walker Lockhart (kick failed), 7:21, 3rd

Clinton—Johnson 22 pass from Keith (Cronin kick), 3:48, 3rd

Karns—Bishop 2 run (Harvey kick), 0:14, 3rd

Clinton—Phillips 43 interception return (Cronin kick), 2:37, 4th

Karns—Bishop 67 run (pass failed), 2:17, 4th

Clinton—Jeremiah Blauvelt 50 pass from Keith (Cronin kick), 0:55, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 18, Karns 16

Rushes-yards: Clinton 44-265, Karns 39-361

Passing yards: Clinton 192, Karns 119

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 5-9-0, Karns 12-20-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 53-457, Karns 59-480

Punts-avg: Clinton 1-25.0, Karns 2-16.5

Return yardage: Clinton 83, Karns 59

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 1-8, Karns 0-0

Penalties-yards: Clinton 8-40, Karns 7-40

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 3-3, Karns 0-0

Time of possession: Clinton 24:52, Karns 23:08

Time of game: 2 hours, 41 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards…Clinton: Elie Deshomme 10-111, Johnson 11-66 (TD), Keith 13-52 (TD), Connor Moody 6-27, William Taylor 3-8, Darrion Woodruff 1-1; Karns: Bishop 36-351 (3 TDs), Michael Elliott 1-9, Lockhart 2-1

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)...Clinton: Keith 5-9-0 192 (3 TDs); Karns: Lockhart 11-19-1 118 (TD), Bishop 1-1-0 1 (TD)

Receptions – yards…Clinton: Phillips 2-112 (TD), Johnson 2-30 (TD), Blauvelt 1-50 (TD); Karns: Bishop 5-57 (TD), Caleb Clifton 4-46, Austin Samples 1-9, Elliott 1-6, Sanz 1-1 (TD)

Punting – total yards – average…Clinton: Cronin 1-25-25.0, Karns: Elliott 2-33-16.5

Kickoff returns – yards…Clinton: Johnson 2-27, Andy King 1-13; Karns: Adarion Patton 3-50, Elliott 1-9

Punt returns – yards…(none for either team)

Interceptions – yards returned…Clinton: Phillips 1-43 (TD); Karns: none

Fumble recoveries…Clinton: none; Karns: Logan Ewing, Clifton, Elliott

Sacks – yards…Clinton: none Karns: Michael Elliott 0.5-4, Cameron Glenn 0.5-4

East Tennessee High School Football Scores

Alcoa 20, Dobyns Bennett 7 (Thu) Anderson Co. 54, Sequoyah 0 * Bearden 27, Science Hill 7 * Berea, KY 24, Jellico 13 Bledsoe Co. 49, Tellico Plains 8 * Brentwood Academy 21, Baylor 20 * CAK 21, Knoxville Webb 13 * Chattanooga Christian 48, Silverdale 21 * Chuckey-Doak 1, West Greene (COVID-19) 0 * Claiborne 37, North Greene 0 * Cleveland 36, Ooltewah 30 * Clinton 42, Karns 33 * Cloudland 12, Sullivan North 0 Coalfield 1, Oneida (COVID-19) 0 Daniel Boone 44, Cherokee 14 * David Crockett 42, Morristown East 30 * East Hamilton 1, Howard (COVID-19) 0 * East Ridge 37, Hixson 34 * Elizabethton 70, Sullivan Central 34 * Farragut 42, Jefferson Co. 14 * Gatlinburg-Pittman 21, Kingston 7 * Grainger 50, Union Co. 0 * Greenback 35, Oakdale 7 * Greeneville 68, Sullivan East 14 * Hampton 46, Cosby 6 * Hardin Valley 1, Morristown West (COVID-19) 0 * Knoxville Catholic 1, Father Ryan (COVID-19) 0 * Knoxville Central 34, Gibbs 23 * Knoxville Grace 27, Boyd Buchanan 17 * Knoxville Halls 37, Seymour 14 * Knoxville West 44, Campbell Co. 13 * Marion Co. 28, Rhea Co. 14 Maryville 45, Heritage 7 * McMinn Central 26, Brainerd 22 (Thu) * McMinn Co. 41, Bradley Central 25 * Meigs Co. 63, Wartburg Central 6 * Northview Academy 28, Austin-East 7 * Notre Dame 38, Green Hill 0 Oak Ridge 1, Fulton (COVID-19) 0 * Oliver Springs 14, Midway 7 * Pigeon Forge 13, Scott 6 * Powell 48, South-Doyle 40 Red Bank 13, Loudon 0 * Rockwood 21, Cumberland Gap 14 * Sevier Co. 45, Knoxville Carter 37 * Signal Mountain 20, Sweetwater 7 * Smith Co. 15, Grundy Co. 0 * South Greene 35, Happy Valley 28 * South Pittsburg 1, Copper Basin (COVID-19) 0 * Sullivan South 1, Tennessee High (COVID-19) 0 Sunbright 50, Unaka 44 Tyner 28, Polk Co. 7 * Unicoi Co. 24, Johnson Co. 20 * Volunteer 20, Cocke Co. 6 * Walker Valley 55, Soddy-Daisy 0 * Whitwell 51, Lookout Valley 7 * William Blount 35, Lenoir City 6

(TSSAA) With a few exceptions, the brackets for the 52nd TSSAA high school football playoffs have been set.

Teams in the third quadrant of Division I Class 5A await the outcome of a special called Board of Control meeting on Monday, Nov. 2 which will determine pairings for the Region 5 and 6 teams.

Several Division II Class AAA teams will play a final regular season game on Nov. 6 which will delay the formulation of brackets for that class until the conclusion of those games. The delay is setting the DII-AAA brackets does not affect their postseason schedule, as the playoffs for DII-AAA do not begin until Nov. 13.

At Noon central time on Tuesday, all ticket links will be published to the TSSAAsports.com Playoff Headquarters page for the general public to purchase any remaining tickets.

Ticket sales will be limited to the number of spectators the host school has informed TSSAA they are able to accommodate with COVID-19 distancing measures in place. Schools moving home playoff games to alternate venues should notify a TSSAA staff member immediately information can be updated.

Schools are continuing to follow the COVID-19 guidelines and mandates and TSSAA believes that every adult and every participant must do their part and follow the guidelines set forth by the association and conduct themselves safely and thoughtfully so that the schools can provide as many opportunities as possible for the student-athletes this fall.

School administrators and coaches are aware of the guidelines and requirements, but the general public can educate themselves on what is being asked of everyone attending and participating in high school games this season by visiting the Return to Play page at TSSAA.org.

Spectators should be prepared to wear masks and have their temperatures checked at the entry gates. Those that are or have recently experienced COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to not enter the stadium.

Playoff Notes

The Webb School (Bell Buckle, DII-A) is making its first TSSAA playoff appearance. The school began playing 11-man football last year.

Cosby (Class 2A) is making its first playoff appearance in nine years. The Eagles are also seeking their first postseason win in nine tries.

Grundy Co. (Class 3A) is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2014. A playoff victory has eluded the Yellowjackets since their 16-15 first-round victory over Trousdale Co. in 2003.

Harpeth (Class 3A) returns to the playoff field for the first time since 2016. The last postseason win for the program came in 2011 in the first round against Sequatchie County, 28-14.

Loretto and Cascade end five-year postseason droughts with their first-round games in the Class 2A playoffs. Loretto is 9-15 in 16 TSSAA playoff appearances. Cascade is 8-14 in 15 appearances.

For the first time since 2016 and tenth time in school history, Warren Co. qualifies for the football playoffs in the state’s highest classification. The Pioneers travel to Mt. Juliet in the first round. Warren Co. is 3-9 in the playoffs since their first appearance in 1973.

East Hickman (Class 2A) makes its third playoff appearance overall and first since 2003. The school opened in 2007. The Eagles won their first-ever playoff game 18-14 in a 2012 first-round meeting with South Gibson.

Cloudland and Midway will face off for the ninth time in the TSSAA playoffs. Midway won the first meeting in 1988, 40-7, and then again in 2013, 26-14.

Oneida and Hampton have met seven previous times in the playoffs. The first meeting was a 24-6 Oneida victory in 1982.

Oak Ridge and Soddy-Daisy meet in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. The last two meetings have ended with the same exact score, 40-23 in favor of Oak Ridge. Soddy-Daisy has never defeated Oak Ridge in the playoffs.

Thirty games in the first week of this year’s playoff games are rematches of playoff games in 2019.

Playoff Pairings

Class 1A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] Cloudland (6-4) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] Midway (6-4)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] Oliver Springs (5-5) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Jellico (4-6)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Greenback (4-4) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] Unaka (3-4)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Hancock Co. (0-8) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Coalfield (9-0)



Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] South Pittsburg (9-1) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Jo Byrns (4-6)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Monterey (7-2) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Sale Creek (4-6)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] Clay Co. (6-4) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Copper Basin (8-1)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Whitwell (1-7) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Gordonsville (7-2)



Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] Fayetteville (8-2) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] Hollow Rock-Bruceton (5-4)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] Collinwood (6-3) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] Huntland (6-4)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] Wayne Co. (5-5) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Moore Co. (9-1)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] Cornersville (7-3) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] Huntingdon (8-2)



Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Greenfield (8-1) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] BYE

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] BYE vs. [Reg. 7 #3] West Carroll (6-3)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] BYE vs. [Reg. 7 #2] Lake Co. (5-1)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Dresden (4-4) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] BYE

Class 2A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] South Greene (10-0) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] Cumberland Gap (4-6)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] Rockwood (7-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Happy Valley (5-3)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Oneida (4-4) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] Hampton (8-1)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Cosby (2-8) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Meigs Co. (10-0)



Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] Bledsoe Co. (10-0) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Cascade (5-5)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Trousdale Co. (8-2) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Tyner (4-4)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] Westmoreland (5-5) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Marion Co. (6-2)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Tellico Plains (4-6) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Watertown (9-1)



Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] Lewis Co. (10-0) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] Scotts Hill (4-6)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] Riverside (7-3) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] Eagleville (5-5)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] East Hickman (7-2) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Forrest (6-4)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] Loretto (5-5) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] Waverly (7-2)



Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Peabody (10-0) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] BYE

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] BYE vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Union City (6-4)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] BYE vs. [Reg. 7 #2] McKenzie (7-3)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Adamsville (6-4) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] BYE

Class 3A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] Claiborne (9-1) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] Pigeon Forge (6-3)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] Gatlinburg-Pittman (8-2) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Unicoi Co. (5-4)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Kingston (6-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] Chuckey-Doak (6-3)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Johnson Co. (5-5) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Alcoa (9-1)



Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] Red Bank (7-0) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Grundy Co. (2-7)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Smith Co. (4-6) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Brainerd (6-4)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] York Institute (3-7) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Loudon (8-1)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Signal Mountain (4-4) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Upperman (7-3)



Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] Pearl Cohn (6-0) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] Camden (2-8)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] Fairview (7-2) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] East Nashville (2-2)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] Harpeth (3-6) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Giles Co. (3-7)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] Stratford (2-4) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] Stewart Co. (8-1)



Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Milan (9-1) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] BYE

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] BYE vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Covington (8-2)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] BYE vs. [Reg. 7 #2] South Gibson (7-2)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Westview (6-4) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] BYE

Class 4A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] Elizabethton (10-0) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] East Ridge (6-4)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] East Hamilton (7-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Sullivan South (8-2)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Howard (6-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] Greeneville (7-3)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Grainger (6-4) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Anderson Co. (8-2)



Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] DeKalb Co. (6-3) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Spring Hill (3-5)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Nolensville (5-3) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Livingston Academy (6-4)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] Marshall Co. (7-2) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Macon Co. (7-2)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Stone Memorial (4-6) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Tullahoma (10-0)



Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] Springfield (9-1) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] Jackson South Side (2-6)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] Hardin Co. (8-2) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] White House Heritage (7-3)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] Jackson North Side (6-2) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] Creek Wood (9-1)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] White House (4-6) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] Lexington (9-1)



Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Haywood (7-3) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] BYE

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] Millington (3-7) vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Dyersburg (5-2)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] BYE vs. [Reg. 7 #2] Ripley (6-4)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Crockett Co. (4-4) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] Fayette Ware (7-2)

Class 5A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] David Crockett (8-2) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] Sevier Co. (5-5)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] South-Doyle (7-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Daniel Boone (5-4)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Knoxville Halls (7-1) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] Tennessee High (5-3)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Morristown East (5-4) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Knoxville Central (8-2)



Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] Knoxville West (9-1) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Lenoir City (2-8)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Walker Valley (7-2) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Powell (8-2)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] Soddy-Daisy (3-7) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Oak Ridge (7-3)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Knoxville Fulton (4-4) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Rhea Co. (9-1)



Game 109: TBD

Game 110: TBD

Game 111: TBD

Game 112: TBD



Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Henry Co. (8-2) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] BYE

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] Brighton (5-5) vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Dyer Co. (7-2)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] BYE vs. [Reg. 7 #2] Clarksville Northeast (6-2)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Clarksville (4-4) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] Munford (7-3)

Class 6A

Game 101: [Reg. 1 #1] Dobyns Bennett (8-2) vs. [Reg. 2 #4] Cleveland (5-5)

Game 102: [Reg. 2 #2] McMinn Co. (9-1) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Bearden (4-5)

Game 103: [Reg. 2 #3] Bradley Central (7-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] Farragut (7-3)

Game 104: [Reg. 1 #4] Science Hill (7-3) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Maryville (10-0)



Game 105: [Reg. 3 #1] Oakland (10-0) vs. [Reg. 4 #4] Rossview (5-3)

Game 106: [Reg. 4 #2] Mt. Juliet (6-3) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Warren Co. (8-2)

Game 107: [Reg. 4 #3] Wilson Central (6-4) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Riverdale (8-2)

Game 108: [Reg. 3 #4] Blackman (4-5) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Hendersonville (7-3)



Game 109: [Reg. 5 #1] Smyrna (7-3) vs. [Reg. 6 #4] Franklin (5-5)

Game 110: [Reg. 6 #2] Ravenwood (6-4) vs. [Reg. 5 #3] Stewarts Creek (5-4)

Game 111: [Reg. 6 #3] Independence (6-2) vs. [Reg. 5 #2] LaVergne (5-5)

Game 112: [Reg. 5 #4] Cane Ridge (3-3) vs. [Reg. 6 #1] Brentwood (7-3)



Game 113: [Reg. 7 #1] Bartlett (6-1) vs. [Reg. 8 #4] BYE

Game 114: [Reg. 8 #2] BYE vs. [Reg. 7 #3] Houston (5-5)

Game 115: [Reg. 8 #3] BYE vs. [Reg. 7 #2] Collierville (4-3)

Game 116: [Reg. 7 #4] Arlington (5-4) vs. [Reg. 8 #1] BYE

Division II-A

DCA vs. BYE

Trinity Christian vs. Franklin Grace

MTCS vs. Columbia Academy

USJ vs. BYE

Davidson Academy vs. BYE

Friendship Christian vs. Jackson Christian

Nashville Christian vs. Webb School

Division II-AA

ECS vs. FRA

BGA vs. Northpoint Christian

Lipscomb Academy vs. St. George’s

Lausanne vs. Harding Academy

CAK vs. Boyd Buchanan

Goodpasture vs. Knoxville Webb

CPA vs. Silverdale

Knoxville Grace vs. Chattanooga Christian

Division II-AAA

TBD