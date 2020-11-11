Dorothy Bean Ferrell, age 75, of Clinton went home to be with her Lord Monday, November 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 11, 1945 in Huntsville and had been a resident of Anderson County most of her life. She was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church and attended Jarnigan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and Carroll Hollow Baptist Church with her children. Dorothy liked listening to gospel music. She loved working in her flowers, especially her azaleas. She enjoyed watching westerns with Gunsmoke being her favorite. Preceded in death by her first husband, Rev. Lawrence Bean; husband of 30 years, Bill Ferrell; parents, Hiram and Nettie Lowe; stepsons, Rev. Keith Bean & Rev. Kenny Bean; brothers, Vernon, Hobart, and Virgil Lowe; sisters, Marie Cross & Maxine Lowe.

SURVIVORS

Children Sandra & Leonard Scarbro of Clinton

Larry & Lisa Bean of Rocky Top

Daughter-in-law Betty Bean of Rocky Top

Brother Dorsey & Ona Lowe of Pioneer

Sisters Pearl Seiber of Rocky Top

Linda & Jerry Leab of Paducah, KY

Grandchildren Robert & Ashley Scarbro, Kristen & Adam Irwin,

Nicci & Cory Brewer, Jordan & Tabitha Scarbro,

Cassandra & Lucas McKamey, Brianna Long, Joey & Destani Bean

Great-grandchildren Ella, Waylon, Lily, Claire, Peyton, Caden, Zola, Will, Bryleigh, Vera

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Jarnigan Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the church sanctuary with Rev. Travis Freeman & Rev. David Crowe officiating. Interment will be held 11:00 am, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Smoky Creek Cemetery in Huntsville, Tennessee. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of these arrangements.