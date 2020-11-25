Donald Mason, age 72 of Oak Ridge passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Donald was born February 9, 1948 in Franklin, North Carolina to the late W.J. & Kate Mason. Donald retired from Brushy Mountain State Prison as a guard. In addition to his parents he is also preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Harrison; brother, Hilton Randolph Mason.



He is survived by daughter, Kristina Fadl El Moula of Heiskell; grandson, Taban Fadl El Moula; special friend and mother of his daughter, Connie Mason of Heiskell; son, Dennis Henderson of Heiskell; brother, Charles LeRoy Mason of Oak Ridge; special friend, Ralph Poore, Gene and Margaret Woody, Jim and Mary Campasino, Rick & Mary Daley; special neighbors, Ray and Jo Anne D. and furry companion, Charlie.



The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

