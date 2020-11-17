Demo efforts underway at Y-12’s Biology Complex

(OREM press release) Monday, crews began efforts to tear down the remaining facilities located in the Biology Complex at the Y-12 National Security Complex. These vacant, deteriorated buildings are categorized as high-risk due to their structural condition, and their removal will provide land for national security missions at the site.

The Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management’s (OREM) contractor UCOR is starting by demolishing the three-story 65,000-square-foot Building 9210. Once that work is completed early next year, crews will begin tearing down the six-story 255,000-square-foot Building 9207.

“After completing the Department of Energy’s largest environmental cleanup project to date at the East Tennessee Technology Park, we are shifting our focus to the next phase of cleanup in Oak Ridge,” OREM Manager Jay Mullis said.

That next phase of cleanup involves addressing hundreds of excess, contaminated, and deteriorating facilities scattered throughout the Y-12 National Security Complex and Oak Ridge National Laboratory that present hazards and occupy land that can be used for future research and national security missions. The removal of the Biology Complex will be the most significant skyline change to date, and it will be the first of many more projects to clear away former Manhattan Project and Cold War-era buildings.

Mullis said, “Our program brings an incredible impact by eliminating hazards, enabling modernization, and creating opportunities by clearing away old facilities for the Department of Energy to construct new infrastructure to meet the needs of this nation.”

Due to the era when the Biology Complex was constructed, it contained large amounts of asbestos. Preparing the buildings for demolition was a major undertaking and required workers in full protective suits to remove the asbestos material found in areas such as pipe insulation and wall panels.

Originally constructed for recovering uranium from process streams in the 1940s, the Biology Complex was later used for research that led to strides in understanding genetics and the effects of radiation. When operational, the facilities once housed more individuals with doctorates than anywhere in the world.

The Biology Complex previously consisted of 11 buildings. OREM demolished four of the structures in 2010 and removed another two structures in 2018. All remaining Biology Complex structures will be removed by 2021.