Darrell West, age 62, of Oliver Springs

Darrell West, age 62, of Oliver Springs, passed away, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home while surrounded by his family.

Mr. West was born November 16, 1958 in Dayton, OH.  He lived most of his life in this area and spent most of his work life in the construction business as a brick mason.

Darrell enjoyed drag racing, four-wheeling, and most of all he loved spending time with his family.  His word was his bond, you knew his handshake was truth.

He is preceded in death by his parents:  Jack and Joyce West.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Diane West of Oliver Springs; by children:  Derick West and girlfriend, Joann Hamby, of Sunbright, Dewayne West and wife, Samantha of Oak Ridge, Daniel West of Oliver Springs, DJ West of Oliver Springs, and Donny West and wife, Crystal of Oak Ridge; by grandchildren:  Damion, Channa and husband, Ryan, Alisa, Alexis, Leah, Hayden, Dakota, Trey, Madison, Matthew, Catlynn, Dillion, Brianna, and Brennan; by a great-grandchild, Amari; by brothers: Jack West, Karla West and Eastil West; by 2 half sisters and by extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends, Friday, November 20, 2020, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs.  The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Garvan Walls officiating.  Burial and graveside services will be held, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the West Family Cemetery in the Laural Grove Community.  Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the West family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

