COVID numbers still rising in TN

For a third consecutive day on Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported a record number of new cases of COVID-19. 5919 new cases were reported Monday by health officials, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 287,770 since the pandemic began.

East Tennessee is also reporting higher numbers of new cases of the virus, including here in Anderson County where 53 new cases were reported Monday, and in Roane County, where another 43 cases were reported. As of Monday’s update, Anderson County reported 398 active cases, while Roane County has 348 active cases.

Active case counts in Campbell County have declined to 155 since last week, but one new death was reported due to COVID complications on Monday.

On Saturday, November 7th, TDH reported an increase of 5,071 cases from the day before, and announced on its Twitter feed the same day that the increase of cases was “connected to the backlog associated with the surveillance system upgrade last week,” adding that as the backlog is cleared, daily numbers may be skewed.

For more, visit www.covid19.tn.gov.