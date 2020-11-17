CORED warns of all-too-familiar scam

(CORED press release) Oak Ridge Electric Department has been advised by our customers that scammers are active in our area. The scammer, who can be very convincing, tells the customer that unless the customer makes immediate payment by calling a provided phone number, their utilities will be cut in 30 minutes. Operators at the number called attempted to gather sensitive personal information.
Complicating matters, scammers are able to “Spoof” Caller I.D. on our customers’ phones, making the call appear legitimate.
The City of Oak Ridge, like all legitimate utilities, notifies our customers in writing whenever their accounts are delinquent. If you have any questions regarding your bill, please visit us online at www.oakridgetn.gov and follow the links to pay utility bills. Should you need to pay your bill via telephone, use the phone number on the back of your billing statement. You can also check on the status of your account by calling 865-425-3400.
Oak Ridge does not terminate service on weekends or after business hours.

