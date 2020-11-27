Coalfield at South Pittsburg streaming instructions

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 16 Views

Where you can watch the Coalfield at South Pittsburg game on Friday night.
1.  You can go to www.bbbtv12.com
2.  You can go to the BBB Communciations (www.Facebook.com/bbbtv12) Facebook page and watch it.
3.  You can watch it on the Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/cameraman91569/).
4.  You can watch it on BBB’s YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/bbbtv12
5.  On Twitter/Periscope:  https://twitter.com/BradJonesBBBTV
6.  On Boxcast.tv:  https://boxcast.tv/view/tssaa-playoffs-coalfield-at-south-pittsburg-992016
You could watch it on a Roku, AppleTV, or FireTV Stick as well. 

You have to search for the BoxCast Channel, then after you add it, when you open it up, search for BBB Communications.  It will pop up and then you can watch it there on your TV. 

(Video directions on adding the Roku Channel can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/cameraman91569/videos/10158447236889310, BBB’s Brad Jones says the process is very similar on the other two devices as well.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

CHS unveils 2021 football schedule

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.