Coalfield at South Pittsburg streaming instructions

Where you can watch the Coalfield at South Pittsburg game on Friday night.

1. You can go to www.bbbtv12.com

2. You can go to the BBB Communciations (www.Facebook.com/bbbtv12) Facebook page and watch it.

3. You can watch it on the Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/cameraman91569/).

4. You can watch it on BBB’s YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/bbbtv12

5. On Twitter/Periscope: https://twitter.com/BradJonesBBBTV

6. On Boxcast.tv: https://boxcast.tv/view/tssaa-playoffs-coalfield-at-south-pittsburg-992016

You could watch it on a Roku, AppleTV, or FireTV Stick as well.

You have to search for the BoxCast Channel, then after you add it, when you open it up, search for BBB Communications. It will pop up and then you can watch it there on your TV.

(Video directions on adding the Roku Channel can be found by visiting https://www.facebook.com/cameraman91569/videos/10158447236889310, BBB’s Brad Jones says the process is very similar on the other two devices as well.



