CMOR Gala to be virtual Dec. 4

The Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge’s 19th annual Gala on Friday, December 4th, with the theme “Moonshine on the Mountain.” Due to the pandemic, the event will be held virtually this year, featuring Sam Venable, most famous for his columns in the Knoxville News-Sentinel, and storyteller and musician Chip Bailey, who is described as a traditional fiddler and banjo player.

The virtual event will also feature Children’s Museum STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) mixed in with the entertainment.

The Gala is virtual this year, as the Museum observes safety precautions necessary because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will, however, feature a live and lively virtual auction, with Clinton auctioneer Bear Stephenson, of Stephenson Realty and Auction, volunteering his services. Among auction items will be a diamond and 14-karat white gold necklace from Karen’s Jewelers; pottery by Oak Ridge master potter Bill Capshaw; a Nashville Music City package; and a Sugarlands Shine Gift Basket.

According to a press release, the event, which will be emceed by Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley of WVLT-TV, will also feature pre-Gala music by the musical duo Elza Gate, as well as conversation about moonshine and moon rocks. The Museum will present the Selma Shapiro Friend of the Child Award during the Gala. Besides the live auction, the Gala will close with the launch of an online silent auction, open to Gala guests and the public through December 11.

Gala guests are encouraged to order dinner from one of the nine Calhoun’s restaurant locations, including in Oak Ridge. The menu and online ordering can be found at http://calhouns.com. Calhoun’s is a partner and sponsor of the Gala.

The Gala is the annual fundraiser for the Children’s Museum, supporting the museum’s mission of educating children of all ages through play and discovery. Gala tickets are $100 per person (dinner not included). $70 is tax-deductible. Tickets may be purchased at https://handbid.app.link/cmorgala. If you can’t attend, you may make a donation at http://bit.ly/givetocmor.

Call Beth Shea at CMOR at (865) 482-1074 to learn more about Gala sponsorships or for more information.