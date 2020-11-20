Clinton Library back to Phase 1 of reopening plan after COVID spike

Due to the sharp increase of positive COVID-19 cases in the area recently, the Clinton Public Library has announced it will return to Phase 1 of its reopening plan on Saturday, November 21st. To see the Phase 1 plan, please visit http://clintonpubliclibrary.org/covid19-preparedness/.

During Phase 1, the library will be closed to the public and offer Curbside Service only. While closed, no fines will accrue on library accounts. Patrons that have a hotspot checked out may turn them in through the book drop during business hours once the lending period has ended.

All library updates will be posted to the facility’s social media accounts. Questions can be emailed to [email protected] or patrons can call the library at 865-457-0519.

